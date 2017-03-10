Today in Source News Flash: Nicki Minaj just released 3 new singles. She fires back at Remy Ma on collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne – “No Frauds.” Kodak Black and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie release “Drowning.” Faith Evans unveils the cover for her upcoming project The King & I.

BAPE is releases new watches for their SS17 collection.

In Trump’s first full month as president, unemployment went down and number of jobs increased by over 200,000.

Brock Osweiler was traded yesterday. He’ll be moving from Houston Texans to Cleveland Browns.

