Reebok has announced two product collabs, and a wider release of the Club C with global artist, Curren$y. The Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85, and an announcement for the launch of the Reebok Classic x Mita Workout Low Clean.

The Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85 was originally launched during an intimate Curren$y performance at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans during All-Star weekend, the Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85 is now available for a wider release on Reebok.com starting at 12am on Friday, March 10th. The shoe draws inspiration from legacy Curren$y has built, both in and out of studio. The shoe features very smooth design elements that are special to the NOLA bred, including both “Jet Life” branding at the heel and “Andretti OG” logo on the insole, a premium hairy green suede upper with GUM bottom, and a hidden stash pocket behind the tongue label. If you didn’t get a chance to cop a pair during the original release, the Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85 is $100 available in Men’s sizing on Reebok.com.

Reebok has announced another release that features a collaboration with Reebok Classic and Tokyo’s mita sneakers to update its classic cross-trainer with a military-inspired vibe, called the Reebok Classic x Mita Sneakers Workout Low Clean. The new collaboration splices two Reebok models together, flaunting ‘Coyote Brown’ suede and rugged canvas lifted directly from the Reebok Hyper Velocity boot combat boot, with grab-handle heel tabs that add an extra layer of military-spec fashion influence, and is capped off with dual-branded insoles that display mita sneakers’ famous chain-link fence.

The new Reebok Classic x Mita Sneakers Workout Low Clean is the first official partnership in Reebok Classics’ “Year of Fitness” campaign that will run throughout 2017. The kicks will become available at a set price of $119.99 starting tomorrow from Reebok retailers worldwide.

Check out images of each collaboration in the gallery below.