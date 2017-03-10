The legend known as “T-Mac” was in full effect as he scorched the Wizards en route to a Orlando Magic win.

The seven-time NBA all-star was unstoppable and the Wizards had to pay for sleeping on the scoring great. On March. 10, 2004, the Tracy McGrady dropped a career high 62 points which consisted of shooting 20-for-37 from the field while hitting 5 three’s as the Magic defeated the Wizards 108-99. McGrady’s 62 points broke the previous franchise record of 53 points which was set by Shaquille O’Neal. In addition, he became the 7th player to put up a double-double while dropping over 60 points, joining an elite list such as Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor. “We could have stopped him by fouling him real hard, but you don’t want to play dirty basketball. You just got to let him play and once he gets it rolling, he’s really hard to stop said Gilbert Arenas who was the Wizards franchise player during that time. Check out highlights of this epic game as he proves to haters that his game is legendary enough to be elected into the hall of fame.