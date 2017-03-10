Jordan Brand want’s everyone rocking a pair of Air Jordan 4’s this summer…..

Easily one of the most beloved Jordan Brand models is the 4, which is also one of Micheal Jordan’s favorite. Originally introduced to the world in 1989. With spring approaching and warm weather right around the corner, it looks like Jordan Brand is gearing everyone up for a festive summer. Nike has released official images of four upcoming Air Jordan 4 releases designed by the infamous, Tinker Hatfield set to release for the summer.

“With the IV, I kind of went away from the exotic and went more technical,” Hatfield says. “There’s not a big inspirational story, it’s a little bit more like, ‘we’re gonna do this new mesh, we’re gonna make this a little lighter, and it’s still gonna look a little different.’”

The Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money” is arguably one of the most anticipated kicks to release in 2017 and you won’t have to wait for a release date much longer. Along with the release of the Pure Money, the Motorsport, Kaws collaboration and the Alternate will all see a release soon. Some of the most striking colorways and sought after Air jordans are making a return to the masses and you don’t want to miss out on this.

Check out images and release dates for each shoe excluding the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 collaboration below.

Air Jordan 4 “Alternate” release date: June 17th

Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money” release date: May 13th

Air Jordan 4 “Motorsport” release date: March 25th