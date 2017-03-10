The 30th anniversary for the Air Max 1 Nike is here and to celebrate Nike will be releasing yet another OG colorway. After the perfect release of the Air Max 1 OG “university red” it looks like Nike will be gifting us with yet another striking colorway. The features include the glossy toebox contrasted within a bright royal blue suede theme with a white and grey upper. The shoe contains the very slim silhouette that stands out among Air Maxes. Immediately, looking like a smooth and very clean version of the Air Max 1 nonetheless.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Game Royal” will drop on March 11th at a set price of $140. Check out images of the next drop in the gallery below.