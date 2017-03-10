Sneakerheads rejoice as one of the newest colorways of teh 6 model will release this weekend.
A slew of Air Jordan models that weren’t originals seen a release date last year and one of the best colorways are set to release this weekend. The Air Jordan 6 “Alternate” looks very similar to the OG “Maroon” but takes on a few different noticeable details throughout the shoe. Decked out in perforated white leather paneling with red accents and a light grey synthetic nubuck base with “1991” seen on the inner tongue.
The Air Jordan 6 “Alternate” will release at a set price of $190 and you can purchase the shoe from any retailer below this weekend. You’re welcome (Kobe Voice).
AIR JORDAN 6 RETRO “ALTERNATE”GLOBAL RELEASE DATE: MARCH 11, 2017
$190 Color: White/Pure Platinum-Gym Red
Where To Purchase
Nike.com – 10AM ET
UBIQ – 10AM ET
Kicks USA – 10AM ET
43einhalb – 3:00 AM EST
AFEW- 3:00 AM EST
Asphaltgold – 3:00 AM EST
SNSTime TBA
END Time TBA
Stadium Goods