Sneakerheads rejoice as one of the newest colorways of teh 6 model will release this weekend.

A slew of Air Jordan models that weren’t originals seen a release date last year and one of the best colorways are set to release this weekend. The Air Jordan 6 “Alternate” looks very similar to the OG “Maroon” but takes on a few different noticeable details throughout the shoe. Decked out in perforated white leather paneling with red accents and a light grey synthetic nubuck base with “1991” seen on the inner tongue.

The Air Jordan 6 “Alternate” will release at a set price of $190 and you can purchase the shoe from any retailer below this weekend. You’re welcome (Kobe Voice).

AIR JORDAN 6 RETRO “ALTERNATE”GLOBAL RELEASE DATE: MARCH 11, 2017

$190 Color: White/Pure Platinum-Gym Red

Where To Purchase

Nike.com – 10AM ET

UBIQ – 10AM ET

Kicks USA – 10AM ET

43einhalb – 3:00 AM EST

AFEW- 3:00 AM EST

Asphaltgold – 3:00 AM EST

SNS Time TBA

END Time TBA

Stadium Goods