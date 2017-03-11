Allen Iverson Says The Notorious B.I.G. Was The Best Ever On Scoop B Radio

Allen Iverson Says The Notorious B.I.G. Was The Best Ever On Scoop B Radio

NBA Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson is the king of the court and apparently is the king of knowing who’s hot!

In an interview chatting with journalist, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Iverson, an 11-time NBA All Star and former league MVP, admitted that The Notorious B.I.G. is in his top 5 dead or alive of favorite rappers.

“He was the best,” Iverson told Scoop B. “He was the best ever! Simple as that, I don’t care what nobody say.”

Thursday marked the 20th anniversary of the death of the Notorious B.I.G., Christopher Wallace. Biggie was shot and killed at the age of 24 in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 1997, with his murder still remaining unsolved.

Iverson also admitted that his favorite B.I.G. song was Young G’s.

Click here to check out Scoop B & Allen Iverson’s Chat about The Notorious B.I.G. in the #SCOOPBRADIOBOVERTIME show.

“One of his greatest verses is on the joint with Puff and Jay-Z,” he said. “He was crazy on that.”

Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last year, Allen Iverson converged hip hop and pop culture. But he also has one more favorite in music: Michael Jackson!

“Just like I’m the number one fan of Michael Jackson, I’m the number one fan of Biggie Smalls.”