“We shot a clean video with some Smooth laid back West Coast vibes,” Hi-Rez said.

From Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hi-Rez created a buzz in 2013 with mixtapes that combined party tracks and more earnest, uplifting songs. Influenced by artists like Chris Webby and Machine Gun Kelly, a 17-year-old Rez made his debut in 2010 with the mixtape Early Release. The mixtape A Walk to Remember followed in 2011, while 2012 saw him drop the introspective The Window, a mixtape filled with slower tracks and more reflective lyrics. In 2013 he made his official debut with the EP Impatiently Waiting.