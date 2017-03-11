This year is the year where Mizzo will make a large number of people familiar with his name and brand “Yung Boy Music,” aka “YBM,” with his new highly anticipated self-titled mixtape Vol. 4.

On this project he touched on groupies trying to leech off his success, the haters who never supported, becoming known off his hard work, the loyalty he has for his team, staying away from the negativity and making sure his daughter is well taken care of.

Life wasn’t always a walk in the park for this young rising star. He was one who came from the streets, but refused to be defeated by the darkness surrounding him. The pain and suffering he faced throughout the years, is one of the main reasons why art imitated life on this mixtape.

Although Mizzo is apart of Fabolous camp, “The Family,” riding another person wave has never been a decision of his. He knows that he has the ability to become a household name on his own.

Recently he expressed that with the right team players, it’s nothing but up from the here and now. With his drive and determination, sky’s the limit for him.

Real hip hop is still here and Freck Billionaire collaborated with Mizzo on the “Money On Hold” track after hearing some of his work. On the real, this is what NY sounds like!!! Check out his new visual “We The Streets” below: