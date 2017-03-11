Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the death of the Notorious B.I.G. Christopher Wallace was shot and killed at the age of 24 in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 1997.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast , Oakland hip hop legend Too $hort marveled at the talents of both The Notorious B.I.G. and the late Tupac Shakur.

“With BIG, it would be like – that whole technique of not writing raps,” Too $hort told Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “He would just sit there appearing to not be working on the song and then he would just go “I’m ready,” and then would just go into the booth…and its perfect – like “what the fuck?! How did you come up with that shit?”

Too $hort said that 2PAC’s routine was a bit different. “He would be in the studio…he would hear the track – the track we were working on, and he would start writing,” he said.

“He would be done in like 5-10 minutes! The fucking verse will take me 30 minutes maybe – 45 minutes to an hour to write one verse. I’m just sitting there trying to do something real tight, trying to make it all make sense … the man writes as fast as he can write. He writing nonstop and its rhyming, and its prolific and it’s a 2pac classic…everybody in the room would be saying the same thing. You can’t write one verse as fast as he can write one song.”

Too $hort says he believes that 2Pac and Biggie had the rarity of being both talented and gifted. “I would have to say – both guys can be gifted, wouldn’t you just say both,” said Too $hort.