Friday March 10th, 2017 DMX performed at BB Kings, co-sponsored by us here at The Source Magazine. The Hip-Hop legend has frequented the venue for his loyal followers. he performed his extensive list of hits for the very enthusiastic crowd, between his free-style verses, life-inspiring speeches projecting his truth and corresponding prayers throughout the show.

The resonation of DMX’s influence in music is reflected by his crowd which was wildly diverse in age, race, and beyond, yet the show but still felt more like a special reunion of sorts. His performance was one of his many upcoming shows leading up to the 20th anniversary reunion of the Ruff Ryders on April 21st at the Barclays Center.

In a great moment, DMX took a pause between performing another hit to pull his ex-wife to the front of the stage, whom he stated his appreciation and love for. The hour long show left the crowd hungry for more, and we can’t wait to see the latest from Earl Simmons – nothing but love for one of the greatest whose ever done it!

