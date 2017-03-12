With stand out productions from OSYM, ArrogantWatcher, T-Rifik, Maskerade, and more, Handles presents ‘809060’ which stands for Born in the 80’s, Raised in the 90’s, and Taught by the 60’s. That idea demonstrates his background growing up and feels that not only does this album represents that but it also relates to many that were born, raised and taught from that mindset. The 13-track LP with collaborations from Skyzoo, Kori Nicole, Rone and more includes his two singles “Stop Sleepin” produced by T-Rifik and “Too Obvious” featuring Sanura, produced by Joey Cutless. Both have made their way onto major platforms and spins on various stations.

Recorded in Virginia, 809060 is a great body of work. Proving to listeners both young and old how set apart he is from the social stigma of rappers today. After his 2013 mixtape release titled ‘Done Thinking’ hosted by DJ Suss-One, Handles was able to live and grow more musically over the years while perfecting his craft and building his fanbase. That, along with his dedication to the culture helped gain recognition on the road from many artists major and independent such as: Skyzoo, Talib Kweli, Rapsody, Joe Budden, Beanie Sigel, and EPMD to name a few. The listeners will not be disappointed so click play and vibe to some great music that’s Real, Raw, and Soulful.

Purchase 809060 on iTunes:

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1211894998

Stream 809060 below:

https://soundcloud.com/handles757/sets/809060lp

Handles – 809060 Trailer