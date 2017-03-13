Did You Really think that Kaws and Air Jordan were going to end their collaboration with just a shoe?

The two heavyweights have come together to also release a hoodie that will flaunt the signature “XX” on the back with the Kaws head print all-over in an all-black jacket with a red jumpman on the sleeve. This will also not be the only piece of apparel releasing but with a few other pieces that will drop alongside the hoodie. A 5 panel cap is the only other piece that has been revealed that will come with the apparel.

We will keep you posted as more info is revealed on the KAWS x Air Jordan 4 collaboration apparel.