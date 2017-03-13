Last night at the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn, the Notorious B.I.G. was immortalized once again; this time on the basketball court.

At halftime during the Rotten Apple battle between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, a Nets jersey bearing the number 72 was unveiled, commemorating the year of the birth of legendary Brooklyn born emcee Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

The bottom of the banner reads, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.” The banner hangs next to that of his his hometown friend and confidant Sean “Jay-Z Carter.

In attendance at the historic moment was Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s daughter and son, Diddy, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Ma$e and an arena full of Brooklyn Nets fans and Big supporters.

Besides getting the privilege to hear Biggie during the duration of the entire game, b-ball fans got to see Brooklyn take out the Knicks 120-112.