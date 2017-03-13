19-year-old Derrick Taylor is the average UPS employee who doesn’t receive the recognition that he deserves. He’s an Alabama resident who walks to and from everyday starting at 4:00 a.m.

Taylor also supports his ill sister and mother, a reason why he can’t afford his own transportation. Recently, co-workers put together enough money to purchase this young man a vehicle. The latest video of this team effort has now went viral on Facebook with over 4 million views.

One of Taylor’s safety instructors gave a statement before handing over the keys to his new vehicle.

“This is a hardworking young man. He makes me emotional, […] this young man wants to work so bad he walks to work from way out of town.”