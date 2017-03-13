Event Recap: Tanduay Rum Celebrates the Official Partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center with an Exclusive Party

It was night to remember last night as the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center kicked off their official partnership with Tanduay Rum as they Nets hosted the New York Knicks on #BiggieNight.

Some of the most infamous faces from Bad Boy Record’s were in attendance to watch the game and honor Biggie as he was gifted with his own banner in the rafters at Barclays Center. P Diddy, Faith Evans, Lil’ Kim were accompanied by Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, who attended the game as they paid tribute to her son on the 20th anniversary of his passing. Other attendees of the game included, Ice Cube and Busta Rhymes. The permanent banner in the rafters with his most famous lyric reading “Spread Love, It’s the Brooklyn Way” with the number 72, the year he was born. The celebration of the partnership continued as Tanduay hosted a post-game party at Barclays Center’s 40/40 Club & Restaurant on Sunday, March 12 with attendees such as DJ Drewski, DJ Self, Sky Landish, Romiti, Cardi B, Stephanie Fantauzzi and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Check out photos from the game and the post game event below.

Bad Boy front man Diddy welcoming everyone to “Biggie Night” at New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center sponsored by Tanduay Rum on March 12, 2017 (James Devaney | Getty Images for Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets)

Diddy and Cassie cozy up at New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center sponsored by Tanduay Rum on March 12, 2017 (James Devaney | Getty Images for Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets)

T’Yanna Wallace, Faith Evans, Voletta Wallace at the tribute to the lat Notorious B.I.G. at New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center sponsored by Tanduay Rum on March 12, 2017 (James Devaney | Getty Images for Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets)

Ethan Hawke and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke are all smiles at New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center sponsored by Tanduay Rum on March 12, 2017 (James Devaney | Getty Images for Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets)

Recently engaged Love & Hip Hop couple DJ Drewski and Sky Landish cozy up for a photo at the Tanduay Rum Partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets Celebration on March 12, 2017 (Bryan Bedder | Getty Images for Tanduay Rum)

It’s all Love & Hip Hop, Sky Landish, DJ Drewski and Cardi B attend the Tanduay Rum Partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets Celebration on March 12, 2017 (Bryan Bedder | Getty Images for Tanduay Rum)

Stephanie Fantauzzi attends at the Tanduay Rum Partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets Celebration on March 12, 2017 (Bryan Bedder | Getty Images for Tanduay Rum)

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz spotted at the Tanduay Rum Partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets Celebration on March 12, 2017 (Bryan Bedder | Getty Images for Tanduay Rum)