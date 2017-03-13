Ewing Athletics have announced their latest collaboration with global star and G.O.O.D Music fella, 2 Chainz. After recently collaborating with Fabolous and Teyana Taylor looks like Ewing Athletics continue their star streak to restructure the shoe that honors, NBA Legend Patrick Ewing the best.

The Ewing Athletics x 2 Chainz 33 High comes cemented in a black and grey colorway with the signature Ewing color pattern with the number “33” and “EWING x “Chainz” on the left and right heel tab of each kick. The shoe was designed by Chainz himself and flaunts a reflective upper with very small stitching included. They will come packaged in new custom packaging that will feature a key chain with 2 Chainz dog, Trappy on it.

“I am eager and excited to mix sports and music and turn it into an art,” the rap superstar said in a statement. “I had a chance to design the shoes which was a breathtaking process as a creative.”

Fans will have a chance to meet Chainz at the Jimmy Jazz in Harlem from 5-7 pm at 239 W 125th St on March 21. Be on the lookout for the collaborative shoe, which will be dropping March 21 on ewingathletics.com at a set price of $140.