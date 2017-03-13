Fresh off T.I’s Us Or Else promo tour in Canada, Australian indie artist Emmaline and her song WTF are gaining well-deserved attention both here in the states and in Canada. The song is a dark and powerful, almost trap influenced pop song produced by TNB Beats with the help of Atlanta’s Team Strong engineer GEE. Her distinct, powerful and haunting vocals uniquely describe a “friends with benefits” situation gone wrong. Make sure you check out the video by Elvis Deane and look out for her next single “Limbo” produced by Kevin Gates engineer Millz coming soon.