Sneakerheads everywhere have already started saving up for this highly anticipated release set for April. One of the most ferocious colorways and most sought after will hit shelves once again for the spring. The Air Jordan 1 “Royal” has always been one of the most significant to sneaker culture and most importantly to Jordan Brand. Nike has just released images to help us prep for the upcoming release. The shoe has been updated since the last release and now features specs on the Nike check with full-grain leather and OG details. Still finessed with the royal blue and black colorway that we have, all fell in love with.

Check out the latest images to hit the net of the Air Jordan 1 High “Royal” below…