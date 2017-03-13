It’s a great time to be Joey Bada$$.

The Brooklyn-bred emcee has been on something of a roll and everybody sees it.

Right on the heels of the 22-year old’s announcement of the release date for his sophomore effort All-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey has treated the public to a look at the project’s tracklist.

Scheduled for release on April 7th, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ will feature the likes of J. Cole and former tour mate ScHoolboy Q.

The 12-track effort only contains features in the second half of the album with 3 of the 7 total guests appearing on “Ring The Alarm”, featuring Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko and Pro Era members Kirk Knight and Nyck Caution.

The recent release of his highly political “Land of The Free” music video has sreved to raise the question on what exactly Joey has up his sleeve two years after the release of his debut B4.Da.$$.

“If people are looking for me to talk about myself, this is not that album,” he told journalist Philip Mlynar for NYLON Magazine earlier this year. “This one is about the temperature of the world right now and what’s been happening to us as a people over the last couple of years.”

You can pre-order AABA here.