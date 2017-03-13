Upstate New York rapper Pounds make a grand statement with his equally grimy and grandiose new video for “Kill You,” his snarling single featuring Conway The Machine and I. Am. Tru. Starr. The mafioso-rap slapper stems from Pounds ’ damn-good Heavy Lies The Crown project, which dropped in September 2016 but is already getting a follow-up. The larger-the-life emcee is gearing up to release TUNA in the coming months, and before we get a taste, the former battle rapper wants the world to savor joints like the Fifth-produced “Kill You.” And it’s easy to understand why when you hear Pounds drop ridiculous bars like, “Get you dumped on, cheap/ While I get my lunch on/ Cheese and duck confit.” His vivid lyrical imagery comes to life through the lens of Otto The Director, who follows Pounds and Conway through contrasting settings filled with abandoned buildings and mouthwatering meals. We also get taken to church thanks to the closing vocals of I. Am. Tru. Starr, whose chilling words are draped over a scene of a snowy graveyard.