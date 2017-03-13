Blizzard warnings have been issued for a part of the Northeast coast, including New York City, in advance of Winter Storm Stella which will hammer the Northeast with more than a foot of snow and strong winds Monday night-Tuesday. Stella will also deliver a swath of snow to the Midwest through Monday. The National Weather Service has issued the blizzard warning from northeast New Jersey to far southeast New York and southern Connecticut.

Winter storm warnings are also in place across other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C. In addition to the winter storm warning, a blizzard watch is in effect for portions of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In preparation of the potentially record breaking blizzard, TheSource.com has come up with a short, yet vital list of items that everyone will want when the storm hits, but only a few will recognize the need in advance and grab them from the stores before they’re either overpriced or gone.

Rock salt



If you don’t want to bust your ass in front of your co-workers or your loved ones, make sure you keep a lot of this in walkways and driveways during the storm. It also helps the snow melt.

Tire chains



For those who drive and have to brave the elements during Stella, try to grab a set of these to keep the four wheels of your whip on the street, Auto stores may still have them, but you better snatch them up early.

Shovels



You can never have enough shovels just in case you have to dig yourself or your car out of a jam. These will be the fastest to rise in price as the day proceeds and the first to sell out so act fast.

Non-perishable food



Make sure you buy the food that you would eat and not actually what’s pictured here, but just be sure to get enough for you and the fam to last for a few days just in case it get deeper than expected. Also, there are those who’ve already figured out that wine and alcohol fall under the non-perishable category.

Back-up power source



Whether its a gasoline-powered generator or firewood, having an alternate power source in order to cook, communicate or just entertain, make plans just in case Stella says lights out.