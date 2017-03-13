Today in Source News Flash: Drake announced a release date for his upcoming project. More Life dropping March 18th. Frank Ocean just released new track “Chanel.” Last night, March 12, Brooklyn Nets along with Puff Daddy, Ms. Voletta Wallace and more honored Notorious B.I.G. with his own permanent banner hanging at the Barclays Center.

Supreme teams up with Lacoste for Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Reebok Classics celebrates 25 years of freestyle sneaker with Teyana Taylor.

Kellyanne Conway alleges broad surveillance of Trump and Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Houston Rockets win at home, beating Cleveland Cavaliers 117–112.

