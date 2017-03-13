The many upcoming Air Jordan releases are enough to mind boggle just about anyone and especially a sneakerhead. Introduced as a general release to the masses, the Air Jordan 11 Gym Red will release this 2017 holiday season.

With the forthcoming silhouette the PE will come equipped in a Gym red upper adorned by black accents on the inner lining and heel with a white midsole unit to finish off a spectacular look on top of an icy translucent outsole. These are definitely going to be an eye-catcher at just about any event, social, game, function and will standout amongst some of the freshest kicks.

The Air Jordan 11 Gym Red will release at a set price of $220 at select Nike and Jordan Brand retailers in December. We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 11 Gym Red.