I have to be honest I can’t believe Jordan Brand might release these….

The Holiday 2017 season lineup for Jordan Brand continues to grow larger as more announcements have been scheduled to release. One of the biggest surprises and anticipated releases is the, Air Jordan 6 Gatorade. The spectacular shoe is to honor the classic Gatorade commercial “Be Like Mike” which features the GOAT, MJ.

A preview of the shoe shows a green and orange color pattern with a nubuck base, leather overlays and the iconic brand logo. The shoe could possibly just be a sample shoe, which means it might never see a release. But, let’s hope these are going to release on the scheduled Holiday 2017 date.

Check out the classic “Be Like Mike” Gatorade commercial below.