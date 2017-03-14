Who Want’s a Dish?

Carolina Panthers QB, Cam Newton is enjoying the off-season which means he doesn’t have to follow any diet guidelines. His teammate Leonard Johnson can also enjoy some free time before mini-camp hits as the two are featured on this week’s story for, The Players Tribune.

The two whipped up a perfect, delicious dish of seafood which consisted of Alaskan salmon stuffed with crab, lobster and shrimp with sides of mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. Sounds good right?

Check out the video of Cam Newton and Leonard being Chefs for the day below?