Rewind to the year 1997: The cult classic black love film Love Jones starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate is coming to a theater near you.

20 years later and Love Jones is still a major hit for us. Who wouldn’t enjoy the story of a black poet and a black photographer finding love in the stormy Chicago nights. The stars of the film was enough of a reason to go see it. Long and Tate were already household names by the time the film was released.

Film soundtracks were also very important during this time, and the Love Jones soundtrack brought the whole love story together. With tracks like “The Sweetest Thing” by Lauryn Hill and “I Got A Love Jones For You” by the Refugees Camp All-Star, this beautiful love story was told through the soulful lyrics.