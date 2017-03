Juelz Santana teamed up with Dave East, Bobby Shmurda, and Rowdy Rebel for the explosive hit “Time Ticking”.

On Tuesday (March 14th) Santana dropped the visuals for the street anthem that started off with him on the phone with Rebel rapping the hook. Then him and his Harlem comrade East hit the corner to deliver their fire lyrics.

At the end of the video, the Rikers call continues and Rebel thanks his fans for their continuous support.