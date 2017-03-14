Introducing Illien Rosewell-the ornate artist and producer out of Norfolk, Virginia who shares a unique story of progression with raw talent. With his latest video release titled “Queen,” Rosewell is hoping to reveal his story to the masses.

“Haunted by memories of a love lost Rosewell returns to his hometown in a desolate state. Unable to digest women he has encountered since he begins to reminisce his Queen. Roaming the city memories of their untimely demise consume him. Still in dismay Rosewell becomes disillusioned with their love and the end of his Queens reign. Recanting their demise on his path to stardom disregarded advice from friends ring loud in his thoughts. Searching his consciousness Roswell unveils signs and character flaws he ignored along the way. Disappointment in his voice and sorrow on his face Rosewell formulates the qualities of his ideal Queen. Cognizant of his mistakes an apathetic Rosewell presses forward finding solace in his friendships with new expectations for his ultimate Queen in mind.”

Rosewell grew an interest in music after winning awards for poems written in elementary school. Guided by sounds from A Tribe Called Quest, Gang Starr, Jay Dilla and Busta Rhymes, Rosewell soon became inspired to infuse his words into music.

As Rosewell grew, his influence and musical style grew with him. Motivated by the self-driven rise of Jay Z, Fabolous and Kanye West, Rosewell began to produce his own sounds. From DNA to Ill Will the now idiosyncratic Illien Roswell had risen.

Learn more about Illien Rosewell with his full interview below!

TheSource.com: What inspires your music?

Illien Rosewell: “What inspires me to do music is life, the ups and downs and the courage it takes to overcome and overstand the obstacles thrown at you. I try my best to express the rawest of feelings in each recording.”

Q: What artist would you say you look up to and why?

A: “The artist I look up? Well growing up I looked up to groups like Gangstarr, A Tribe Called Quest, Jay -Z, Busta Rhymes and producers that had that raw feel like J Dilla , DJ Premo, Pete Rock. Mainly because you can hear the pain in their work the soul.”

A: “The overall message I hope fans and listeners get out of my music is confidence is everything,

to see things different you must do this differently but be true to yourself and everything will work out. On my project, A Different H-Art I express these thoughts in my record different motivation. It’s about finding something in yourself that’s worth living for and pushing forward to progress no matter what people say or think”.

Q: What are your goals for 2017 with your music?

A: “My goals for 2017 are just to make good consistent music, different vibes, and just giving the best quality experience to my fans a listeners.”

Q: Who would you say you aspire to with that are upcoming or established in the music industry?

A: “One day I hope to work with Jay-Z , Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake. I’ve been a big fan of their expressions as well as their climb to get where they are. There’s a lot to learn from them I feel.”