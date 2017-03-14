Recent Reports State That New Report Reveals 14 Million Would Be Uninsured by 2018

Recent Reports State That New Report Reveals 14 Million Would Be Uninsured by 2018

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office addressed problems with the American Health Care Act. By 2018, it is predicted that around 14 million will be uninsured.

If the plan were to continue until 2026, up to 24 million individuals will live without health coverage. Reports present an evaluation not rooted in politics while GOP supporters of this new plan have criticism.

House Speaker Paul Ryan found the CBO report to be a pleasing affirmation of the bill.

“This report confirms that the American Health Care Act will lower premiums and improve access to quality, affordable care,” Ryan said in a statement.