Our cover star Barack Obama shares his NCAA Predictions….

March Madness tips off officially tomorrow and of course Obama, even though he’s not our current president is still continuing on a fun tradition. Donald Trump declined to participate in the NCAA prediction mania and the former president of the United States, Barack Obama had no issue with sharing his bracket to the world, once again. He took to twitter to share his picks in which he predicts UNC, Kanas, Duke and Arizona to be the last teams standing for the Final Four.

When he narrowed the predictions down to two teams he picked, UNC and Duke. He picked Roy Williams and the Tarheels to be the champs. But, we all know that’s just a prediction. You can check out his full bracket below.

He also shared predictions for the ladies here.