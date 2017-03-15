CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg On March Madness: “We’ll have drama, we’ll have buzzer beaters, we’ll have close games”

The most exciting time of the year is finally here: the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Whether your favorite team has made it through selection Sunday or not, the NCAA basketball playoff season is like Christmas morning for basketball fans.

And hey, if you’re on the east coast, it may remind you of Christmas with the nor’easter that swept through New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg entered the Scoop B Radio Overdrive gates and shared what he’s looking forward to during this year’s tournament.

Apparently, it’s the underdogs: “I love watching these teams that people don’t tend to watch during the regular season,” Kellogg told the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Kellogg likes teams with guts like Florida Gulf Coast, East Tennessee State and UNC-Wilmington and thinks that this year like every other year will be quite a show. “I like to find those teams that have the chance to advance in the tournament,” Kellogg told podcast host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“We’ll have drama, we’ll have buzzer beaters, we’ll have close games, he said.

The NCAA Tournament kicked off yesterday with broadcast action on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.