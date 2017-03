Donald Trump Says Snoop Dogg’s Career Is Failing After The Release of the Video For “Lavender”

Snoop Dogg has stirred up a lot of controversy following the release of his music video for “Lavender”.

The rap legend got political in the song, throwing in a bunch of pro-black concepts and shooting a Donald Trump muse at the end of the video.

Meanwhile Trump is running the country, he caught wind of the video’s content and had the time to throw shade back at Snoop in the following tweet:

Who knew that Snoop’s career was failing?