The must have Nike Air “Silver Surfer” Foamposite will be here this Friday, are you copping?

One of the most beloved Nike models is the foamposite by far, they will be adding a brand new stylish colorway to their assortment of classic color schemes for the model. The highly anticipated “chromed out” model called the “Silver Surfer” will be here on the 17th. Coming equipped with a metallic upper and carbon fiber texture will most certainly have the block scheming real hard on a pair. Sneakerheads everywhere are probably having a hard time finding out where these will be released and where they can purchase. We have you covered on where to cop these babies. Check out the list below on where to cop one of the sickest foamposite colorways yet.

The Nike Air Foamposite “Silver Surfer” will release on March 17 at a set price of $250.