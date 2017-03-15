G4SHi pronouced Gashi was born in Africa but is of Albanian descent. Born and raised in NYC , he’s independent and has a strong fan base selling out his European tour and is now taking over America . He has worked with Travis Scott, Quavo, and DJ Snake. G4SHi dropped his EP, Stairs, which has publicly caught the ear of DJ Mustard. He’s been creating buzz off of this new single, hitting thousands of plays and being included on major Spotify playlists.Reeling in up to, 140,000 plays on Soundcloud in a week, G4SHi is looking like a independent name who is creating a dope wave for himself. Check out the latest track entitled “Disrespectful” below.