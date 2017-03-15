Virgil Abloh and Ronnie Fieg are a few of the heavyweight fashion designers who run NYC and they have come together with their creative minds to create a “off-palette” capsule collection. The collection features vibrant apricot and tan textures known for KITH pieces adorned by crewnecks, tees, hoodies and designed footwear by Mr. Ronnie Fieg. The capsule is made for both women and men and seen in the editorial modeled by the lovely, Aleali May. Some of the standout pieces from the capsule include the OFF-WHITE hiking boot and a pullover apricot hoodie.

Check out images from the editorial below featuring Aleali May.