As Prospectt prepares to release his forthcoming EP, The Theory 2, he unveiled the visuals for the single “Make A Play” featuring 1 Way Frank.

The Miami rapper shot the video in his hometown as his lyrics express his hungry desires to make a play. He overlooks his city with 1 Way spitting, “me and 1 way, on a one way, feeding you n*ggas exhaust”. 1 Way kicks off his verse repping Haiti with creole greetings, then warns that he “keep that 9 on me” and makes plays in the field.

Prospectt is currently charting with his hit single “All You Got”, which Miami’s own Rick Ross remixed. Until The Theory 2 drops in Spring 2017, we can enjoy “Make A Play” below.