Who said Snoop Dogg was all about chronic and Crip walkin’?

In his latest visual titled “Lavender” from the Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD, the Long Beach legend gets political, dropping a lot of pro-Black jargon and even shooting a character that resembles President Donald Trump at the end of the video. Snoop has been receiving a lot of criticism for the content of the song as well as the video from all directions, however, no one can say that he isn’t speaking facts. Check it out below