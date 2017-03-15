The Source Announces SXSW Line Up For Tonight’s ‘Respect The Plug’ Event

Kicking off tonight (March 15th) from 8pm to 2am in Austin, TX – check out the line up for this year’s ‘Respect The Plug’ event at SXSW.

Teaming up with STARTING FIVE’s (@SpratFool), the event will bring out some industry staples to kick off SXSW the right way.

Headlining artists includes our latest cover star Monty, along with K Camp, Zoey Dollaz, Trae The Truth, Phresher, Chad B.

The event will also spotlight some On The Rise talent which includes: Ralo, Kidd Kidd, Mozzy, Tracy T, Bizz-E Blaze, Nebu Kiniza, JR Writer, Smooky Margielaa, Corey Finesse, Don Mykel, Zuse, Nave’ Monjo, Asian Doll, Rexx Life Raj, Torion, and more!

Sounds by OG Ron C & The Chopstars, DJ Iceberg, DJ Hoop Dreams, and Kino Beats.

Meet us tonight at the Historic Victory Grill on 11th St.(short walk from 6th St.)

Be sure to pay homage to the plug and come through and see the best kick-off to SXSW!

Tickets for Respect the Plug