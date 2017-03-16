Controversial femcee Azealia Banks appeared in court and pled guilty to third-degree assault yesterday and got off lucky, not receiving a jail sentence and only sentenced to probation and ordered to attend anger management.

In 2015, Banks was accused of biting a female bouncer outside Manhattan’s Up & Down nightclub. After being denied entrance into a private party, Banks began yelling at the bouncers. Even after being allowed into the club, Banks continued her tirade. She was then removed by female bouncer Christine Soares, who was the recipient of Banks’ nipple bite. Banks was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

Once her requirements are completed, without other incidents, Banks’ charges could be reduced to disorderly conduct. But, on the other hand, if she does get into more trouble, Banks could end up serving one year in jail.