Last Night (March 15th), The Source Magazine joined StartingFive in Austin, Texas to present the ‘Respect The Plug‘ event for SXSW!

Doors opened at 7pm, and the youth promptly fled the scene to showcase their presence for the occasion. Managers, producers, djs, rappers, entertainers, and more from all over came out to be apart.

Phresher and Chad B lit the stage as headlining acts representing well for New York & Jersey. Phresher gave an energetic and exciting show performing his hit single ‘Wait A Minute,’ – also shouting out The Source with the same melodic flow as the single. While Chad B gave the audience a heartfelt strong performance introducing his new blended pop and hip hop sound.

The Source got a chance to connect with the youth and overall talent surfacing in Austin, Texas for the SXSW experience. Some highlight rising acts include Smooky Margielaa, Kidd Kidd, Bizz-E Blaze, and many more you’ll hear about in the near future.

Our next event ‘Legally Loud 4’ will follow tonight(March 16th) with the StartingFive team. Come out and celebrate the rising talent from all over!