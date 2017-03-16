After being shared with a teaser about a few days ago, Nike is prepping us for a brand new collaboration with Virgil Abloh’s OFF-White. One of the best Nike blazers to be teased this year is the off-white upcoming release. The shoe is making a huge sting among sneaker sites, mostly because of the large swoosh and the strong OFF-White branding throughout the shoe. Coming equipped with a suede and leather upper with additional branding above the swoosh with a colored midsole and toe cap.

The release details for the shoe hasn’t been released and pricing has yet to be revealed. Check out the teaser image of the shoe below.