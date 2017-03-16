Mascot is the first single and video from Chicago rapper and producer Hi Definition’s “Trials & Tribulations” mixtape, scheduled for release on March 28, 2017. Produced by well-known Chicago producer C-Sick, the track takes jabs at those who try vehemently, yet can’t duplicate his skill and swag. Video produced by Will Gates of Open World Films.

Trials & Tribulations is the highly-anticipated debut mixtape from Chicago’s “super producer” Hi Definition. The project comes out of the emerging record label, GMI (General Music Infantry) and features the multi-level artistry of the highly talented producer/rapper. Hi Definition further proves he dishes high-quality music, while standing on both sides of the mic. He takes you on a well-rounded musical journey of smooth, yet hard core, saucy lyrics over undeniably top-notch tracks.

The already official track master gives listeners an album-like experience featuring the voice behind tracks used by rappers Twista, Rockie Fresh, YP, Casey Veggies, Zona Man, and the list goes on. The 13-track project features multiple beats he kept for himself, along with other local producers C-Sick, Chase Davis and Atlanta’s Cassius Jay. Starting with the first single “Mascot” to the personal testimony of “Cases”, songs speak to the uphill challenges and glory of being an artist on the rise, and the nagging threat of the legal system. Hi Definition provides an upbeat yet intense vibe of plain good music hip-hop lovers across generations and genres can appreciate.

Features include label mates Kenny Mac (Ruler) and DPC Lil Chris (Pull Up), and fellow Chicago natives YP (Respectfully) and Cap 1 (Backwoods).