Today in Source News Flash: Rick Ross dropped yet another song from his upcoming album Rather You Than Me (dropping tomorrow March 17th), “Dead Presidents” includes features from Future, Jeezy and Yo Gotti. Meek Mill was arrested last night in St. Louis following an altercation at the airport. Khalid debut album American Teen is in top 10 on Billboard 200.

OFF–WHITE and KITH released a new collaboration “Off-Palette” – check out the looks here.

The atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Elephant” will be re-released this year.

So far, two federal judges temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s new travel ban.

LA Lakers experience a sore loss in the game against Houston Rockets. Rockets win 139–100.

