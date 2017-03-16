The Reebok classic Zoku Runner x Freebandz will be launching on March 17th which is Friday. The newest silhouette first debuted on March 2nd with events in NYC and London. The shoe is a fresh model and comes equipped with ULTRAKNIT technology, knitting fused yarn, DMX Foam technology a cushioning compound that reduces weight. The sneaker was designed with help from Future and the Freebandz label with a two-tone black & white upper with matching laces a reflective heel cage with ‘Reebok’ on the left shoe and ‘Freebandz’ on the right one, and a black & white marbled outsole with a glossy white midsole. To finish off the shoe, the design complements details on the sockliner, heel webbing, and collar.

The Reebok Classic ZOKU RUNNER x Freebandz sneaker will release at a set price of $115 available at http://www.reebok.com/us/zoku_runner and select retailers worldwide on Friday, March 17th. Check out images of the Reebok Zoku Runner below.