This summer the “I Love The 90s- The Party Continues” tour has a sick line up you probably don’t want to miss.

TLC is headlining the second edition of the “I Love The 90’s” tour. This time around, the tour has snagged some pretty dope performers: Naughty By Nature, Biz Markie, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, and Montell Jordan are all to hit the stage. The tour kicks off on July 7th in Everett, Washington and will come to an end in Chicago on September 16th. Hitting big cities like L.A., Houston and New Orleans, there’s more than enough tour stops for fans to snag some tickets.

With the success of the first portion of the tour in 2016 including acts like Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Kid N Play and All-4-One, the second leg of the tour surely won’t disappoint. Not only will TLC be performing some of the group’s classic hits but will also give fans a treat, performing some of their new music as well. “We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits…“Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!” the duo stated about their first time performing new music in 15 years.

Check out when TLC and friends will be coming to a city near you:

7/7 — Everett, WA @The XFINITY Arena at Everett

7/8 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

7/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

​7/15 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7/16 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

7/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/23 — Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater – Casino Del Sol Resort

7/28 — Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park

7/29 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

7/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

8/2 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

8/4 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

8/5 — Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

8/6 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/8 — Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

8/10 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

8/11 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/12 — Anderson, IN @ Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

8/25 — Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Fair

8/26 — Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Soundstage

8/27 –Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

9/1 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/2 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/3 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

9/8 — Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

9/9 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

9/10 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

9/15 — St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

9/16 — Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival