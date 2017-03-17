On this date in 1972, Sean Price, the honorary Boot Camp general, was born in Brooklyn, New York and went on to become one of NYC’s most prolific MCs to date. Tragically, Price, who is known affectionately to his fans as “Ruck” of Heltah Skeltah, died in his sleep on August 8, 2015 at the age of 43. Even though he is no longer here in the physical form, Ruck continues to live on through his family and his music, with another posthumous album, Imperius Rex, on its way this year courtesy of the Boot Camp Clik and the Duck Down family.