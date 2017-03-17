Co-manager of Rich Hill and President of BSB Records, Hovain Hylton is a king maker.

Garnering endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Avion and Sean John, the Brooklyn representer has been successful because of his work ethic and consistency.

Hylton appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and credits his humble beginnings while working with boxing promoter, Butch Lewis and throwing parties with business partner, Sickamore for ‘leveling up.’

Hylton says that he always knew that he’d be involved in hip hop in some capacity and is glad that he followed his dreams. “I didn’t know what it was,” he told podcast host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “But I knew it was going to have something to do with music. It’s not like you go to college and say: ‘okay I want to get into the music business.’ I think my life and background prepared me for it.”

Hovain dropped a lot of jewels on the podcast. Click Here To Listen.