Chicago, Illinois rapper/actor Corr Kendricks is back in action with his latest video for his single “Trapped“. The record was produced by L.T. Moe, and the crystal clear visual was directed by the talented Peter Parkkerr Films.

Kendricks is multi-talented to say the least, and he exhibits all of his strengths through each piece of work that is released. You may have seen him as “Black Rambo” on FOX’s hit-series “EMPIRE”. Aside from his impressive television appearances, he reminds fans of his lyrical abilities in “Trapped”:

Watch Corr Kendricks’ newest visual for “Trapped” here: