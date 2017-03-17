Pittsburgh PA Rap juggernaut Mikey P is one of the top independent rappers to watch in 2017. The incredibly gifted, multi-talented rhyme slinger is building a strong movement one fan at a time. Mikey P is the last of a dying breed. He is a lyricist who paints portraits with his music. He has honed a refreshing style that combines street tales with wisdom and food for thought. Delivered with heartfelt emotion, Mikey P creates timeless street anthems.

His music conveys an element of “truth” and “realness.” The magnetic rapper has an appeal that is international in scope and definition. Mikey P offers a rare blend of wild ambition, inventive videos, and creativity that’s often absent in street rap. He is more than just a rapper; he’s a winning brand. The explosive wordsmith was influenced by 2Pac, Jay-Z and 50 Cent. Equally important, he has collaborated with Three Six Mafia member Project Pat.

Mikey P is on the fast-track to becoming an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment. He has a good ear for setting the right tone for all his projects. His raw yet polished style of rapping purposely gives off an air of arrogance, confidence and swagger. His production is deftly handled by Sam Conturo. His first mixtape “#Aint2ManyRunninWitEm” was a success. Mikey P’s latest release entitled “Bobby” is receiving kudos from DJ’s across the country. Moreover, he shot a dynamic visual for the single as well. Respect the grind and follow the movement.

